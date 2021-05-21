Former Miss Universe is publicly traded with cannabis company

Getty Images Colombian Paulina Vega, Miss Universe 2014, gestures during an interview with AFP in Bogotá, on November 16, 2016.

The former Miss Universe 2014 and now businesswoman, partner and founder of the company ‘Flora Growth, Paulina Vega Diepa, in charge of producing cosmetics derived from canabbis, has been listed since May 11 on the New York Stock Exchange, on the Nasdaq market .

“It is very important for us to celebrate an achievement as important as being listed on the second largest stock exchange in the world. Being able to participate in an open market is very significant and exemplifies that Nasdaq is willing to support the cannabis union, companies that are investing in Colombia and that are doing things well. We have a winning strategy, the capital to execute it and an excellent team to carry it out, ”said Luis Merchán, CEO of Flora Growth Corp Colombia, in statements quoted by La Republica.

Flora Growth is a company based in Toronto, Canada, but which has its operation and agricultural production of marijuana crops in Colombian territory, on the Lebrija region (Santander), where it has a 200-hectare outdoor cultivation license. free, and whose sowing continues to expand in various parts of the country.

“The company has a 200 hectare organic cannabis farm in Lebrija, Santander. In the cosmetics line, the company has 50 licenses and is in the process of expanding its production plant ”, says Luis Merchán, president of Flora Growth Corp.

This company bet that Paulina Vega would be its partner in the Flora Beauty firm, with the Mind Naturals and O brands, a business dedicated to cosmetics and skin care with infusions of CBD or cannabidiol, a low-cost component, of non-psychoactive character derived from cannabis and hemp plants.

“We are super excited because we are developing the best quality products (..) We have our cultivation in Colombia, which makes me extremely proud because we are being able to export high quality products,” said Paulina Vega, in statements quoted by Noticias Caracol.

“I am excited about the opportunity to develop beauty products that will delight consumers with positive experiences and help them live healthier every day. Based on my past experiences in branding, I know that I can help Flora Beauty grow globally, especially in this new and emerging CBD beauty space. ” The former queen added.

In this way, Paulina becomes the first former Miss Universe to shed social prejudices, to start her new work project, a production and elaboration of consumer articles based on elements derived from marijuana or cannabis. .

“The cannabis industry is growing exponentially because many benefits have been found, not only for the skin care that my products obviously have, but also for clothing and anxiety issues,” expressed the model for the Caracol Show.

Why the success of Flora Growth?

As stated above, the outdoor agricultural production that the company develops requires lower production costs than those required for hydroponic or indoor greenhouse crops.

“It costs Flora Growth only six cents to grow a gram of dried flower for medicinal-grade cannabis in Colombia, compared to around US $ 1.25 a gram indoors in North America,” CEO Luis Merchán said in an interview with CNN Business. before the initial public offering (IPO).

Likewise, Mr. Merchán established the operating difference with respect to other companies that do not grow their crops in South America, because it takes time for companies to obtain the approval of the Colombian government for licenses and registration to establish cannabis facilities.

In fact, he indicated that the major companies selling in the US and Canada prefer to grow their produce closer to home. For example, Canopy Growth, a leading Canadian cannabis company whose main investor is Constellation Brands, which owns Corona, announced last year that it would end growing operations in Colombia to focus more on local suppliers around the world.

According to Blu Radio, this company has a market value of $ 57 million and, after the share purchase offer, it will reach $ 107 million.

However, via CNN, Merchán added that he believes the legal markets for cannabis and CBD, which are growing rapidly as more states and countries legalize the sale of recreational and medical marijuana, can accommodate many players.

“We have strong growing facilities and we intend to use the capital from the sale of shares to expand our operations in the United States, infrastructure in Colombia and sales team around the world,” said Merchán.

The newspaper La Republica established that the company recently acquired a laboratory in Bogotá with state-of-the-art technology and more than 1,600 square meters. Initiatives that prepare them for expansion to the countries of Australia, the United States and Europe.

Finally, the manager concluded by saying that “The global cannabis industry is growing explosively and regulation around cannabis will continue to drop to a level where it will be able to move as an agricultural commodity and that will open up the doors for Flora Growth to dominate the global demand for cannabis, “he said.

