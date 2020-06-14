The model and presenter Daniella Álvarez, Miss Colombia 2011-2012, was subjected this Saturday to a surgery to amputate your left foot for ischemia, after last month she had to undergo an emergency operation for an abnormal mass found in her abdomen.

« I will have my last operation where they will have to remove my left foot, they will also have to take a little bit of my leg in order to have a more prosperous life, because I could have one foot but it would not be a functional foot », Álvarez had revealed in a video Posted on Instagram from the Fundación Cardioinfantil de Bogotá, where she was finally operated.

A PROCESS THAT STARTED IN MAY

The model, who also owns Daniela Alvarez Boutique, said that everything started in May when they were going to do an « operation that was supposed to be easy »: the removal of « a very small, like a coin (… ) that I had in my abdomen « .

« But it turns out that when the doctors came in to remove this piece, they realized that it was absolutely attached to the aorta and in young people, the arteries do not work the same as in adults. At this time, when I had to remove my piece, my aorta (…) was closed, « he said.

He added: « Right away I had to have a second operation the same daySecond operation where the doctors did a reconstruction of the aorta with a graft that did not work well with my body and I had to enter a third operation, where with another type of graft the aorta was very good but caused me ischemia-stress cell by transient decrease in blood flow – from the part of my navel down to my feet. «

After that operation his legs reacted well but his feet were not affected, especially the left.

« This ischemia specifically did not allow blood to get to my left foot, that led to my fourth surgery where I had four slits done here (in the leg) to help my foot, but ultimately it never managed to get enough blood, » he added.

PROSTHESIS TO DANCE AGAIN

After that fourth operation, he made the decision, along with the doctors and his family, to have a prosthesis instead of a foot that does not work.

« I made the decision between having a non-functional foot to having a choice of a prosthesis that lets me dance champeta again, that lets me dance bachata again, that allows me to run, ride a bicycle and swim, all the things that they like them, « he said.

Álvarez stressed: « The miracle is that I am alive, that I can still share with you, that I can be here today telling you my story. »

SOLIDARITY WITH THE MODEL

From political to artistic personalities, they expressed their solidarity with Álvarez in the last hours.

« Dani, what courage. I think about you a lot today and I pray for you. With that attitude, you already have any battle won, God bless you, pretty, » the singer said in a comment on Instagram. Sebastián Yatra.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, said that the 32-year-old girl shared her story with « sweetness, courage and hope. »

« She gives us all perspective and example. As long as there is life, everything else recovers. Thank you, dear Daniela, for reminding us that even in the most difficult circumstances that should be our light, » wrote the official on Twitter.

Also speaking was tennis player Robert Farah, number one in the ATP doubles ranking, who sent « a lot of encouragement » to Álvarez and described her as a « too brave » woman.

Similarly, former Miss Colombia Paola Turbay, Valerie Domínguez and Gabriela Tafur did it, who assured that the model gives citizens « a lesson in optimism and good energy. »