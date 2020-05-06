The former Minister of Justice and Public Security of Brazil, Sérgio Moro, has disclosed a conversation held in early March with the president, Jair Bolsonaro, in which he had expressly asked him to have control of the Federal Police in the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to the testimony that he offered to the authorities on Saturday and that has been made public this Tuesday.

“Moro, you have 21 superintendencies, I only want one, the one in Rio de Janeiro.” This is the message that, according to the former head of Justice, he would have received in the month of March through a WhatsApp message when he was in Washington on an official trip with the former director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, whose dismissal for part of Bolsonaro brought forward Moro’s resignation.

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating these alleged interference by Bolsonaro within the security forces, after one of the first changes ordered by the new head of the Federal Police, Rolando Alexandre de Souza, has been to change positions at Still responsible in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Henrique Oliveira, who will go to the institution’s national subdirectorate.

In his testimony to the Prosecutor’s Office, Moro pointed out that Bolsonaro’s first attempts to replace the director of the Police in Rio de Janeiro began in August 2019 when the president himself “verbally” requested the dismissal of the person who was then in charge, Ricardo Saadi.

Both on that occasion and now, Bolsonaro, Moro continued, proposed the candidacy of Commissioner Alexandre Ramagem, whose friendship with the Bolsonaro family, especially with two of his sons, is publicly known, as the Brazilian media points out.

Although after the departure of Saadi it was finally Oliveira, Bolsonaro tried again this time with Ramagem, whose appointment ended up being finally annulled by the Supreme Court of Justice, due to the close relationship he had with two of Bolsonaro’s sons, who in turn are being investigated.

Moro told investigators that at first he thought of accepting and thus “avoid unnecessary conflict”, although he finally chose to block Ramagem’s candidacy because not only had it not been an election of the Federal Police, but also the links with the Bolsonaro family were publicly known, he worked in the organization of Bolsonaro’s personal security during the electoral campaign, which could end up “even damaging the president”.

After Moro assured on Saturday that several ministers had witnessed these “pressures”, the Prosecutor’s Office has also requested authorization from the Supreme Court to interview members of Bolsonaro’s team, such as the holders of the Presidency, Walter Braga Netto, or the de Institutional Security, Augusto Heleno.

Bolsonaro, who at all times has denied these accusations, has again charged the press on Tuesday, which he has accused of lying, and has even ordered journalists to “keep their mouths shut” on various occasions asking him questions about the dismissal of Oliveira.

Moro became one of Bolsonaro’s main bets when he assumed the position of president of Brazil, after this magistrate made himself known for leading the special anti-corruption team in the ‘Lava Jato’ case, which ended with the conviction of several politicians , including that of former President of Brazil Lula da Silva.

