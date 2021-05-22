Former member of Big Brother is arrested He would spend 3 years in prison!

Former member of Big Brotger arrested He would spend 3 years in prison! | Instagram

According to recent reports, Azalia Ojeda “La Negra” could spend up to 3 years in prison after trying to cash a check reported as stolen, so something that seems somewhat ridiculous is happening recently.

Almost 24 hours after it became known that Azalia Ojeda “La Negra” has been arrested at the time she tried to cash a check that had been reported stolen in a bank branch, it has been announced that the former participant of the reality show Big Brother you could spend up to 3 years in prison.

It should be noted that in the interview that Berenice Romero, a lawyer for the affected party, gave, revealed that “La Negra” is a few hours away from knowing her fate before the authorities.

She is currently detained for the crime of bribery, we have to wait for the term that expires tomorrow before 1:25 in the afternoon, the prosecution has to resolve if in this case she is transferred to the control judge or her immediate freedom is decreed here at the Naucalpan Prosecutor’s Office, “said the lawyer to the” First Hand “program.

Thus, when asked about the time that “La Negra” could spend in prison, the lawyer explained the following:

We are talking that the crime of bribery, which is what we are dealing with in flagrante delicto, is from 3 years to 8 years depending on the amount that she has offered to the public servant to release her, in this case we are talking about the first fraction We are talking about 3 months to 3 years, it is not a serious crime; however, when she was involved in this issue, she wanted to offer an amount to the minister, and he did not accept it ”.

Later, the lawyer Romero pointed out that due to the cause that at this moment Azalia is accused by the authorities, she cannot obtain the forgiveness of her client.

This crime the victim is the State, the public servant, the Public Security, in this case it is not a crime that we communicate with the accusing party, however, we cannot grant the pardon ourselves since we are not the direct victims of the crime. crime; however, it is worth mentioning that the object of the crime was in the safe that was stolen on May 9, so it is presumed that she could have participated in this crime, “she said.

And finally, when asked if others involved in the case have emerged, the lawyer said that Azalia has not provided any statement in this regard, and revealed that the detainee today was in charge of forging the signature of the check she tried to cash.

The alleged detainee has not wanted to make any kind of statement, she is preserving her right to remain silent […] and we only know what she told the police at the time of the arrest, that she was only going to change it because she almost wanted to do a favor of giving her a check, that they owed her an amount and with that check they were paying her what they owed him. She endorsed the check and forged the signature of the owner of the company I am representing, then we could also, arising the rule of law, apply the crime of falsifying documents, since she falsified the signature of the owner of the company “, detailed.

19 years ago she was known as “La Negra” and the public identified her as someone temperamental, unkind to her colleagues and even rude.

It should be noted that Azalia Ojeda Díaz broke in in 2002 as part of the first edition of Big Brother, a reality show that arrived in Mexico, in which a handful of strangers were admitted to a house and followed by television cameras 24 hours a day, for several weeks.