Former Mayor of Aguascalientes Adrián Ventura Dávila died along with three family members after the light plane Cessna type in which they were traveling collapsed in the municipality of San Sebastian del Oeste, in Jalisco.

The Governor of AguascalientesMartín Orozco Sandoval reported that the aircraft in which the four crew members were on board was found at the height of a road known as Las Huacas.

“At this moment I am receiving communication that the aircraft has just been located in a place known as the Camino de las Huacas, in the Municipality of Sebastian del Oeste, Jalisco. There is no survivor report yet, “Orozco confirmed.

Along with the former mayor of PRI in 2010, his relatives Laura Dávila, Laura López and Manuel Dávila traveled, in addition to Captain Marco Polo Esteban, added the state president.

Moments before, Governor Orozco Sandoval himself had explained that he was in coordination with the City Council bordering Nayarit, as well as with the Governor of JaliscoEnrique Alfaro.

It was reported that the aircraft, model 206 and XB-LBW plates, left at 10:15 am from the ‘Jesús Terán Peredo’ International Airport, in Aguascalientes.

His arrival was scheduled at 11:40 am at the Puerto Vallarta Airport, in Jalisco, but he was lost on the radar for kilometers before arriving.

In 2010, the PRI member Adrián Ventura Dávila took office in the last year of the Administration that Gabriel Arellano left to fight a candidacy for the state Government.

For his part, the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, sent his condolences to the family and friends of those killed in the plane crash.

“My most sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who died in the plane crash in San Sebastián del Oeste, Jalisco; among them the former Mayor of Aguascalientes, Adrián Ventura. I send a big hug to my friend,” he published.

