Former Marine prostituted more than 200 women for military clients: will pay 30 years in prison in North Carolina



Jesse Gabriel Marks.

Photo: Onslow County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Jesse Gabriel Marks, a former Marine (2000-2002), was sentenced to 30 years in prison in North Carolina after admitting to prostituting more than 200 women, but a witness brought the number of victims closer to 600, according to sources from the prosecution.

The women, many of whom he drugged, were his victims for almost two decades. At least two of them were close to adult military personnel and many of his clients were enlisted in the military, a spokesman for the United States Attorney’s Office told the Marine Corps Times.

Court documents showed that among the victims of Marks, who was reportedly discharged from the Marine Corps as a private in 2002, at least there was one minor.

Marks, 38, was sentenced on May 7 after plead guilty in september sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, announced the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“In fact, the evidence indicates that He used his experience as a Marine to teach the women who worked for him how to better target the Marines. ” Wrote spokesman Don Connelly for the prosecution. “He also sold drugs to the marines. “

Federal prosecutors said Marks used drugs like heroin and methamphetamine to keep his victims dependent on him. “After meeting Marks, many victims developed addictions or deepened their addictions, ruining their health and, in many cases, their lives,” they said in a statement.

Marks too harassed women with drug cocktails without his knowledge and las sexually assaulted while they were unconscious, Totally or partially. He recorded many of the attacks on video, prosecutors said.

Evidence from the investigation is now being shared with law enforcement agencies in and around Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in a attempt to identify Marks’ civilian and military clients.

The now sentenced man joined the Marines in Lansing (Michigan) in April 2000. He was last assigned as a Rifleman at Camp Lejeune before being discharged in 2002. Court records show that Marks, who was a resident of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was Initially Arrested in a 2019 Methamphetamine Drug Bust in County Onslow.