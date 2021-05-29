Former Marine Latino police who criticized vaccines died of coronavirus; left two orphaned children



Police officers are at higher risk of contagion.

Daniel Trujillo, Deputy Sheriff in Denver, Colorado, died at age 33 from complications from the coronavirus, after he publicly criticized the effectiveness of vaccines against that disease.

The policeman and former Marine, married and father of two children, died Wednesday, the Denver Sheriff’s Department announced “with great sadness” on Facebook.

Trujillo had posted several anti-vaccination messages on social media in recent months, according to the Daily Mail.

On May 7, Trujillo changed the border of his Facebook profile photo to read “I have an immune system”, an apparent reason for not getting vaccinated, the outlet reported. Last month the border photo read “I don’t care if you’ve had the vaccine”, according to the article.

Screenshots of a post shared by Trujillo in April reportedly include a TikTok post of a Marine who opposed vaccines, because “Being a marine has taught me one thing: never be the first to volunteer (… ) History has told us that any new product that hits the market is always fraught with problems. And do you know how they solve those problems?

Trujillo worked at “Denver’s Downtown Detention Center”, where Another Hispanic policeman died of coronavirus less than two weeks ago: James Herrera, 51, passed away on May 16.

In Colorado, law enforcement officers are not required to get vaccinated, and the department does not keep track of who has been immunized. “Vaccines were a choice,” Daria Serna, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, told the Canon City Daily Record.

This week, Governor Jared Polis (D) announced that Colorado to Raffle $ 5 Million in Lottery Prizes to encourage encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On New York, both the city and the state They have also established several attractions to stimulate vaccination among adults and youth, including tickets to shows, food stamps, and raffles for money and college scholarships.

