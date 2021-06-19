Former Marine FDNY firefighter faces murder charges after violent fight in Queens, New York bar

Justin Deieso, a FDNY firefighter, could now be charged with murder in connection with the fatal punch he inflicted on Devin Deegan in a fight in front of a bar in Queens, NYC, in March.

Deegan, 55-year-old electrician, died when he fell to the ground after allegedly being beaten by the off-duty firefighter during a drunken fight outside the Terrace Inn Bar & Grill on Francis Lewis Boulevard, Whitestone, early morning on March 27. Now his death has been declared a homicide, New York police said Thursday.

Deieso, 35, is a a seven-year career firefighter and former Marine, detailed Daily News. It is unclear what exactly sparked the dispute, but Deiseo allegedly hit Deegan, who fell, banging his skull against the pavement.

Officers who responded to the 911 call found him with “trauma to the back of the head.” He was later pronounced dead at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Deiseo was initially charged with assault and released without bail. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to Barracks 122 in Park Slope, Brooklyn, but FDNY said he had been suspended without pay amid an ongoing departmental investigation.

Robert Gallo, Deieso’s lawyer (35), said at the time that it was “A case of self defense“And added that” there may be witnesses “to support that theory.

Deadly punch allegedly delivered by off-duty firefighter amid drunken brawl outside NYC bar earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police say https://t.co/wjV1MQIr3k – NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 17, 2021

The death of a man, who was killed after he was punched by a FDNY firefighter outside a bar, is now a homicide.https: //t.co/eDFrxSjwK2 – NYC EMS Watch (@NYCEMSwatch) June 17, 2021