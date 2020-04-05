Graeme Lowdon surprises again with his artistic skills

The British already portrayed the Mercedes driver in 2017

Graeme Lowdon, a former head of the Manor team, as well as a talent for undertaking and directing projects, also has a gift for art. The Briton has taken advantage of the quarantine to draw Lewis Hamilton in a somewhat peculiar way: with a typewriter!

Lowdon was the boss and director of the Manor Formula 1 team and supervisor of Manor Motorsport at WEC after leaving the premier class in 2015. However, he has also been noted for his impressive works of art on his social media profiles.

The Briton has taken advantage of his confinement at home to surprise again with a portrait … but this time simply with a typewriter and a lot of patience. From an image by Lewis Hamilton, the end result is most spectacular.

I’m staying in and I’m staying occupied! I’m not the best letter-writer so this weekend I typed this picture of six-time F1 World Champion @LewisHamilton on a typewriter (well, why not!). 2nd pic shows a closer look. I hope you like it! Stay safe, stay in, stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/b4HXYuOPyK – Graeme (@graeme_lowdon) April 4, 2020

It is not the first time that Lowdon is encouraged to draw Hamilton. He already did it in 2017, yes, by hand. Interestingly it was on a return flight after a race. The moments when you find the most inspiration.

Just landed at LHR @LewisHamilton sketch done on my flight from Shanghai. Still lots to do on it and I’m keen to get it right. Great race! pic.twitter.com/885psXYiyE – Graeme (@graeme_lowdon) April 10, 2017

Here we see another masterpiece fruit of boredom on a flight back home. Lowdon does know how to take advantage of those hours that for many seem completely lost. Ayrton Senna on paper and with little more than a pencil and a lot of skill in his hand.

My sketch from flights back from @FIAWEC race in Mexico with @ManorWEC . Three time F1 World Champion Ayrton Senna. I hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/r8155sM96y – Graeme (@graeme_lowdon) September 8, 2017

Two years ago one of his drawings became a charity initiative in favor of the Jules Bianchi Association. The French pilot died in a tragic accident in Japan when Lowdon was in charge of the Manor team.

A big thank you to Justin Edwards and everyone at @jetexpressltd for donating the free delivery of the pictures of Jules # JB17 to the 17 top bidders. Thanks to everyone who helped. pic.twitter.com/y0LDuDha8I – Graeme (@graeme_lowdon) April 28, 2018

