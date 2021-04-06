Former Manchester United player shows support for Mouctar Diakhaby

04/06/2021 at 6:53 AM CEST

Antonio valencia He is in his first season and has quickly become one of the leaders within the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro squad, but this has not taken him away from what is happening and what he had to deal with in European football.

On Monday, the former Manchester United winger showed his backing for Valencia’s French defender, Mouctar Diakhaby, who would have suffered racist insults during the match against Cádiz on the last date of Spanish football.

We are with you, Mouctar Diakhaby.

This cannot happen again. Not on a soccer field, not in any area of ​​life.

Let’s end racism NOW! 🖐🏿✋🏻 We love you, brother. #NoAlRacismo #AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/KqjUg3wugl – Antonio Valencia (@ anto_v25) April 5, 2021

“We are with you, Mouctar Diakhaby,” Valencia said this Monday in a message on social networks.

“This cannot happen again. Not on a soccer field, or in any area of ​​life. Let’s end racism NOW!” Added the native of Nueva Loja.

NOT THE FIRST OCCASION THAT SUPPORTS

The player who was recently with Liga de Quito, has spoken on previous occasions on the issue of racism. On December 8, the player showed his support for Pierre Webó, assistant to Turkish Besaksahir, who claimed to have received a racist insult from the fourth official in the match against PSG for the UEFA Champions League.

The tricolor player joined a campaign promoted by the Professional Footballers Union of England and Wales in April 2019. The aim of this campaign was to fight racism. “I am a black Ecuadorian soccer player. It was not easy for me to be in a world where certain people discriminate. I am here asking for equality for all and against all discrimination. The easy way out is to look down on different people. The correct way out is not to discriminate & rdquor ;, Valencia said at the time.