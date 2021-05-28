Former Major League Baseball player Richie Scheinblum passes away at 78 years of age.

USdayNews

Unfortunately, the former player who participated in the major league all-star game, ceased to exist on May 10, 2021 due to a long illness.

Richard Alan “Richie” Scheinblum was born on November 5, 1942 in New Yok. He was 22 when he burst into the big leagues in September 1965 with the Cleveland Indians.

In 1971, Richie won the American Association League MVP award after setting a AAA record for batting average. Richie Scheinblum was selected by the American League to participate in the 1972 All-Star Game.

Scheinblum played for the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Senators, California Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He also played two seasons in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

He won the American Association League MVP award while playing for the Denver Bears in 1971. After leading in batting average with a mark for AAA, he led the league in on-base percentage, 83 runs scored, hitting percentage. slugging, 145 hits, 31 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 108 RBIs.

He was a switch hitter who had his best year in the major leagues in 1972 when he was the sixth-best hitter in the American League. He hit 8 home runs and drove in 66 runs for the Kansas City Royals. He was the Royals player of the month for August.

After the Munich massacre, Scheinblum wore a black arm band in memory of the murdered Israeli athletes. Richie Scheinblum said, “I wore the iconic black belt not just because they were Jewish athletes, but because they were human beings.”

Richie was traded alongside Roger Nelson to the Cincinnati Reds for Hal McRae and Wayne Simpson in December 1972. After a slow start with Cincinnati in 1973; he was traded to the California Angels.



Translation. Alfonso L. Tusa C. May 25, 2021.

Translator’s note: Richie Scheinblum’s numbers with the Caracas Lions in the 1969-70 and 1970-71 seasons:

1969-70: 54 games. 205 times at bat. 24 runs scored. 57 hits. 4 doubles. 1 triple. 6 home runs. 34 RBIs. 3 stolen bases. .278 batting average.

1970-71: 57 games. 197 times at bat. 28 runs scored. 52 hits. 12 doubles. 1 triple. 3 home runs. 21 RBIs. 1 stolen base. .264 batting average.