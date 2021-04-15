Former Liverpool Dejan Lovren goes to MMA for a day

With nails and teeth he defended Croatian Dejan Lovren Liverpool interests during his six years at Anfield. Last summer he left Klopp’s team after winning the Premier League, although he remains one of the most beloved players in the dressing room. This has been shown in his last publication, and it is not for less, since he has surprised them by switching to wrestling, even if it has only been for a day.

MMA fighter for a day

The Bosnian footballer -and who plays with Croatia- He currently plays for Zenit in Saint Petersburg, and while living the last years of his career, he has wanted to try new challenges and see how he would develop in a discipline as different as MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Lovren’s opponent during this demanding training has been none other than Mirko Filipovic, a former Croatian MMA fighter who retired in 2019 and with whom he is a great friend.

In several publications, the Croatian defender shared his morning of wrestling against this great rival, although not everyone took it as seriously as the two protagonists appeared in one of the images. One of his former teammates at Liverpool, Adrián San Miguel, did not take long to write “3 … 2 … 1 …. KO“, clearly mocking the defender. Another of those who surrendered to his skills was his teammate, the goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, who wrote that” you broke like a match “. The rojiblanco Vrsaljko, asked him” a low kick. “

Without a doubt, the experience of Dejan Lovren motivated the laughter of some of his most prominent followers, although without a doubt the best memory was taken by the son of ex-fighter Mirko Filipovic, since his father revealed that he was a great admirer of hers: “Today we visited Dejan Lovren, a player of the national soccer team and whom my son Filip was looking forward to meeting. We also played a game with goals, and my partner Zlatko and I lost against Dejan and Filip. We realized that only with fouls we can survive as long as possible against a top player like Dejan Lovren. Thank you Dejan for visiting and socializing and for the shirt of the national team that he signed and gave to Filip, “the ex-wrestler thanked him.