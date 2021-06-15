Former Liga MX, Ulises Dávila confesses his worst mistake as a professional soccer player

The Mexican, Ulises Davila had the opportunity to play in The league with Córdoba, however, the bad decisions, by following the wrong advice of his agents, made him lose the opportunity.

The footballer himself, who is currently in the Wellington from Australia, he accepted that he made several mistakes that closed him the opportunity to play in Spain.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino’s pre-list for the 2021 Gold Cup is filtered

“It was the idea to stay, everything was done to stay. I was from Chelsea and they had no problem, I was young, but people always influence and listening to the agents and representatives who told me that something better could come out, that I should be calm, but not having pushed to stay was a mistake and it is one of the few things that I regret that I should have decided to stay “.

⚽: The Mexican Ulises Dávila declared that the mistake he made in his career was not having stayed to play with the Córdoba team, when he got promotion to the first division of Spain: “If he had played first in Spain, something else would be … They told me I could go out … pic.twitter.com/NANd31Cxac – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) June 14, 2021

“If I had played first in Spain it would be something else. We have seen it with many who play first in Spain and it changes your life. It did not happen, it was not something sporting because I played and scored goals, it was more off the field, it is The little I say could have been more determined and I let other people take it, but here we are, it’s part of mistakes and learning, “said Dávila in an interview with ESPN.

In 2014, the Chivas youth squad scored the goal with which Córdoba promoted to LaLiga.

“Playing in Spain makes the pressure to go to the national team. You have good matches in the national team and you have more opportunity or in the league and they consider you for other teams, but it did not happen. We are waiting for it to continue, hopefully a good offer will come out where it can be. comfortable and happy. You want to play, no matter where and with whom, to continue playing and enjoying and giving quality life to my family, which is the most important thing, “concluded Ulises, who does not reject the option of returning to Liga MX, where his last club was Santos Laguna.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content