Former Liga MX, Matías Vuoso, suffered a spectacular car accident

Matías Vuoso, former player of teams such as Águilas del América, Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and the Rojinegros del Atlas, suffered a spectacular accident on the highway to Morelia in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, belonging to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

According to information from “Night Guard” of ZMG Traffic, Matías Vuoso he crashed into the back of a trailer leaving his car, valued at around two million pesos, completely destroyed.

“People who were circulating in the area indicated that the one who was driving it was the former soccer player Matías Vuoso, who was circulating at 200 km / h. The car was declared a total loss, being valued at at least 2 million pesos “

Let’s hope you’re well Vicente Matias Vuoso

@VuosoOficial, only at + 200Km / h with rain?

Good 2mdp spent, there are children with cancer and without drugs, this would have saved more lives than taken. Think about it. pic.twitter.com/ETgAKS5Grl – ZMG Traffic (@ElTraficoZMG) July 1, 2021

On the other hand, according to reports from Miguel Zaragoza, from Televisa Guadalajara, Vuoso allegedly had been driving under the influence of alcohol, in addition to having fled the scene, according to witness statements.

“Sports vehicle is impacted by range vs a trailer on Carr a Morelia at the height of the town of Santa Cruz de las Flores in Tlajomulco, the car was partially destroyed and it transpired that it was driven intoxicated by a former professional soccer player, he fled from the site”

Sports vehicle is hit by range vs a trailer on Carr a Morelia at the height of the town of Santa Cruz de las Flores in Tlajomulco, the car was partially destroyed and it transpired that it was driven intoxicated by a former professional soccer player, he fled the site pic.twitter.com/GcNNHKqPfp – Miguel Zaragoza García (@ Mizaga_25) July 1, 2021

Until the moment of making this note, Matías Vuoso has not issued any message through his social networks about the crash.

