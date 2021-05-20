Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

The Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, former coach of teams such as Toluca, Chivas and Querétaro, already has a new club, as he was presented as the new Technical Director of CSD Municipal de Guatemala for the 2021-22 season.

Cardozo, who has not managed since the Clausura 2019 when he was in charge of Chivas and now will have a new challenge in a football that he does not know.

“THE GREATEST DEVIL IS RED Welcome @ pepecardozo249!”. The Guatemala Club wrote in his presentation

Cardozo has experience directing since 2006, however, it will be the first time he has directed in Central America, as he has previously been a coach in Paraguay and Mexico.

Now, after leading Olimpia, Nueva Italia, Querétaro, Luqueño, Toluca, Jaguares, Puebla, Veracruz and Chivas, he will arrive at Muncipal as his tenth club as a coach.

