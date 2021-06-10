Former Liga MX Jonathan Borstein, sees the United States champion in the 2026 World Cup

Jonathan Borstein, former player of the UANL Tigres and the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in Liga MX, assured that he sees many possibilities for the United States selection of being able to win the 2026 World Cup, since in 2022 he sees it too early since they have a very young team.

Borstein, in an interview for ESPN, the former Tigres and Querétaro pointed out that the United States lacks many of its players to mature so that in 2026 they arrive much more facts and there they will be able to compete at the highest level, so in 2022 It is very difficult considering that they are young and does not see them qualified to take that step.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Alleged infidelity of André Pierre Gignac, the reason for his football slump

“I think that in 2022 it will be a little more difficult to fight for the title because the group of players will still be young, at the moment the average age of the players is approximately between 23 or 24 years old. If we advance the time four years, most of them of this group they are going to be 26 or 27 years old and they will have all that experience that they are taking playing with the national team and with their clubs in Europe ”, he declared.

I hope that the fact of playing with our fans and in our country will also help to give us an advantage and hopefully for the first time we can see a team fight to win a World Cup, that is the last goal of this process and I see that it is a very real possibility. that we can be champions in 2026, we have everything to be world champions in 2026, “he mentioned.

In addition, he recognized the talent of many of the players of this current United States team, and despite the fact that they managed to beat Mexico this past weekend, he does not believe that in a World Cup today, they can win.

“We have a lot of talent and I think it’s good that they are always playing in the Champions League, they are playing in the best leagues in Europe: in Italy, in England, in Germany, in Spain; and that helps a lot to increase the level of the player who He is in the national team. It is always good to have that type of footballer, but now we want to see a good response collectively, they can win tournaments and win leagues elsewhere, but when they are together they had not won anything until before the duel with Mexico. “, express.

I think we have a good future as long as we can maintain that good team organization and grow together as a national team, it’s never easy because they don’t see each other much, they don’t train for a long time together, but hopefully in that little time they can grow and build good team for the future, “he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content