Former Liga MX in mourning, Jared Borgetti’s mother dies

On the morning of this Saturday, April 3, 2022, the sensitive death of Maria Gertrudis Echeverría mother of the former striker of Santos Laguna, Mexican team and now ESPN commentator Jared Borgetti.

The news was confirmed after his partner and friend David Faitelson sent his condolences to the former striker from Culiacán Sinaloa through his official Twitter account.

Also read: David Faitelson sentences Cruz Azul despite his big step in the Clausura 2021

“A hug to @ borgetti58 and my condolences on the death of his mother. RIP”.

A hug to @ borgetti58 and my condolences on the death of his mother. RIP. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 3, 2021

So far the ESPN commentator has not given any statement about the death of his mother, so the causes of the death are unknown.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content