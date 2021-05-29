Former Liga MX, ‘Gullit’ Pena, expressed his feelings prior to playing the final in El Salvador

Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña, Former Liga MX, midfielder for the Salvador FAS team, expressed his feelings prior to playing the grand final of the Salvadoran tournament, ensuring that he has forgotten about bad habits and is only focused on playing soccer and giving his best.

During an interview offered to TUDN, Peña, a former Chivas and Cruz Azul player in Liga MX, indicated that in the past things did not go well for him at all, but now he is in a good moment and wants to continue and take advantage of it. maximum.

“For several years things did not go well, we have to be realistic, but right now we are working, I have changed many things, many habits and I am happy,” he declared.

On the other hand, the ‘Gullit’ spoke about the moment that the team lived in the season, but where little by little they have been able to recover and reach the decisive game to fight for the title.

“The truth was not easy, it was not easy to get to where we are. As I mentioned, there is a high level of players and teams in El Salvador, and well, thank God we were given the results and right now we are enjoying the final, “he added.

