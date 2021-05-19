Former Liga MX, Eial Strahman recounts his creepy experiences in Israel

It is rare that in Mexico there is a war conflict, however, there are people who have lived this reality, such is the case of Eial Strahman, an Argentine player who had minutes in the MX League with Black lions and with Merida in the Ascent and that today is in Tel Aviv capital of Israel.

And it is that a few days ago the fight between Israelis and Palestinians intensified, so the forward has had to deal with this situation.

Also read: Cruz Azul and its forceful response to a medium after “mocking” the “Chaco” Giménez

“The best thing for me is that you send me the questions and I will answer you with audios (from whatsapp). That way I can keep an eye out for mermaids ”.

14:15 Tuesday. We still have no sirens in TLV. Hamas threatened to bomb this area around 10pm last night. It did not happen. All the attacks are still concentrated in the south of the country, areas closer to Gaza, where they are constant. – Eial Strahman (@Eialstrahman) May 18, 2021

“This is the first time I have had something like this. Luckily, the pandemic was handled very well and until days before the conflict life was completely normal, there are no classes in schools and it is up to each person whether they want to go out or not; people know the protocols to follow, they know how to react with the sound of the sirens, me in the apartment and always with my ear to the window to hear the sirens and go quickly to the shelter ”, said Eial, at the time he narrated :

“The first time I experienced it I was sleeping and I woke up with the missiles, I didn’t hear the sirens. For me it was one of the scariest moments because I was not in any shelter and what I did was throw myself to the ground near a wall without windows. I am always afraid of not hearing the sirens and arriving: “The sirens always sound the same way and it means that a missile was launched in the area where the siren is heard. Once the missile leaves the Gaza Strip, the Iron Dome System analyzes the trajectory and defines a possible impact zone and there the siren sounds, and according to the proximity is the time one has to reach the refuge. ranges from 15 seconds to a minute and a half. I have about a minute ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content