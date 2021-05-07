Former Liga MX Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña is insulted by rival coach; “You are a drunk motherfucker” ….

The former player of the Club León and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña, received strong insults from the coach of the Municipal Club Limeño, Nelson Ancheta, after in the first leg of the quarterfinals against the FAS , they will engage in an argument.

“Bolo, you drunk son of a bitch …”. were the words of the coach, who was walking to the exit tunnel, a moment that was captured on video by a Salvadoran reporter.

Mood at the end of the first part. FAS wins it 1×0 with a free kick goal by W. Torres Crossword between Gullit Peña (FAS), Rómulo Villalobos, Ramón Viera and Nelson Ancheta from Municipal Limeño. @TigoSports_SV pic.twitter.com/glZSYoCKMD – Daniel Figueroa (@danyfigueroatv) May 5, 2021

The match ended 2-1 in favor of the FAS, the Mexican team and although he did not comment on it, his partner Dustin Correa did defend him in networks.

The Limeño technician says bolus, drunk, HDP to my partner Carlos Peña. And those are the great national technicians that we have in the country? A round of applause for you don clown ”. The player wrote.