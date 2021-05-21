Former Liga MX Benjamín Galindo returns to the San José Earthquakes

Teacher’ Benjamin Galindo, who served as Matías Almeyda’s technical assistant at the San José Earthquakes, visited the MLS team after more than a year of the tragic health problem he suffered, which kept him away from the courts.

The former player of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara He published on his Instagram account the photograph of his visit to the ‘Terremotos’ Stadium.

“In the house of the @sjearthquakes Happy to return and continue living football.” Wrote.

On Saturday, May 22, the San José Earthquakes will face Sporting Kansas City, where another former rojiblanco, Alan Pulido, plays, a match that he will have the opportunity to witness.

Benjamín Galindo is still Matías Almeyda’s assistant and awaits the moment to return to the bench with the MLS team.

