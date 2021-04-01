Former leader insulted Alicia Machado. Did Luis Miguel defend her? | Instagram

An insult from the former US leader to Alicia machado provoked great controversy and also the wrath of the singer Luis Miguel, assures the “former beauty queen” after the former president called her “fat.” What would the artist’s reaction be?

It was in an interview that the “miss Universe“He revealed, among other details, the unpleasant confrontation with whoever he was until a few months ago, the 45th president of the United States:” Every time I went out I was a fat woman, that I was a pig, that I was this, that I was that.

However, in the midst of this scrutiny, there was someone that the winner of “Miss Venezuela” would give her support, nothing more and nothing less than Luis Miguel, one of those who supported and advised her, she recalled.

He was always, no, if you are very pretty, how fat nothing! don’t listen to them pi! n $% # old! do not leave, do not stay alone with him, the television star told me, described.

Considered one of the most beautiful women, Alicia Machado, who recently decided to expose some details of her brief romance with the so-called “Sol de México”, shared one of the anecdotes that would leave everyone speechless after revealing that it was Luis Miguel who gave his support against the politician and businessman.

Some of the peculiarities that many identify of the former president of the United States was his way of expressing himself, particularly regarding the female gender, and Alicia Machado was one of the many women who did not get a good impression about this figure, who a few months ago He will abandon his political period at the helm of that country.

Several years have passed since Alicia Machado has concluded her relationship with the “Puerto Rican”, however, before the launch of the second season, the past of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has taken on a strong relevance, among this, his most notorious love conquests .

In the midst of all the maelstrom that the next premiere has unleashed, this April 18, the “former television actress” announced that she plans to launch a book with many of her memoirs which also promises to contain a complete chapter dedicated to her romantic period with the interpreter of “When the sun warms up.”

The celebrity, Yoseph Alicia Machado Fajardo, known only as Alicia Machado in the entertainment industry where she forged her career as a television and theater actress, has fondly remembered how her relationship with the “star king” was, something very “innocent” since They were both very young, she was only 18 years old and he was 25, but above all, he is “a gentleman,” he reiterated.

We were both very young. It was a very beautiful experience, he is a charming, beautiful man, a gentleman, the actress revealed in an interview in 2020.

After recalling some experiences of her time with the “Puerto Rican” with whom she only lasted a few months of relationship since they were both very young, she was 18 years old and Gallego Basteri, 25. She commented for “Suelta la Sopa”.

Even Machado, who was traveling with his daughter, was questioned if “Luismi” kissed well? to which “Singing for a dream” and one of the participants of “Look who is dancing” answered surprised

Are you listening? “He questioned his daughter while at the same time he clarified,” you were not born “, he finished with a positive answer” Yes, he kissed well “.

After being approached by reporters at the Mexico City Airport, Alicia Machado clarified her possible participation in the autobiographical series that depicts the life of Gallego Basteri.

After anticipating some surprises, the model confirmed that she would have spoken with the production of the series so that her name appears in the middle of the chapters that make up the second season on the content platform.

Alicia, who currently shares US citizenship, commented that the current relationship with the artist is very cordial and they even recently met in a restaurant, he said.

I went by and he was the one who said, Alicia, he was with his girlfriend, he even introduced her to me and everything, I think the lady is Russian … it would be like in 2019, before the pandemic, he concluded in an interview with Ventaneando

