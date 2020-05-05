At the largest iron ore terminal in the world, located in the Australian city of Port Hedland, in the state of Western Australia, huge vessels line up close to the characteristic red earth coast, waiting for the shipments of the steel raw material.

Autonomous vehicle drives along a road while collecting iron ore at Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) mine in the Pilbara region, located southeast of the coastal city of Port Hedland, Western Australia 11/29/2018

Photo: .

A little further south, the state’s wheat belt has already started planting the main crop this year, driven by high grain prices and strong global demand for flour.

With these commodity sectors experiencing only minor disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Western Australia is currently one of the few positives in the world, even though the country’s economy, more broadly, faces its first recession in three decades.

Economists, miners and farmers believe that global demand for food and iron ore will mark the return over a region that went into crisis in 2014.

Producer Lyndon Mickel recently started planting wheat on his 6,000-hectare property, located near Esperance, in the southern region of the state. He sees business “going smoothly”, with good prices for grain sales last month.

Australia is one of the largest wheat producers in the world, and Western Australia’s grain exports represent about 40% of the country’s total.

“Western Australia is less dependent on international tourism, which is going to be the last thing to come back. It is a massive supplier of iron ore, and prices have held up,” Shane’s chief investment strategist, Shane told .. Oliver.

While the finances of other Australian states and at the federal level tend to deteriorate, with revenues falling and spending skyrocketing, Western Australia must maintain a balanced budget, according to economists.

Iron ore prices remained resilient during the pandemic, at around $ 80 to $ 85 per ton, supported by cuts in Vale’s production and disruptions to shipments elsewhere.

With governments investing in large projects to reactivate economic growth, steel raw material prices are expected to continue to sustain.

Accordingly, shipments are moving at full speed, according to John Finch, general director of operations at Pilbara Ports, which channels the world’s largest iron ore exports.

“March was our third best month in history. We didn’t waste any time. Demand is very, very strong, and we still have the same 30 or 40 ships waiting to dock,” he told ..

See too:

Coronavirus: Swedish city uses chicken droppings to stem the spread of covid-19

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

