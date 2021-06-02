Former Labor leader Isaac Herzog elected Israel’s new president

Isaac Herzog, during a conference in the US in 2017. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta via AP)

Isaac Herzog, former leader of the Labor Party and with a long political career, was elected today as the new president of Israel in a vote in the plenary session of Parliament (Knesset) in which he won the candidate Miriam Peretz.

Herzog, 60, who led the Jewish Agency for the last three years, will be the new head of state, replacing Reuvén Rivlin, after receiving the secret vote of 87 deputies in a 120-seat Chamber, up from the twenty-six he got Peretz.

Nephew of the historic Foreign Minister Abba Eban and son of the late Haim Herzog -president of Israel between 1983 and 1993-, Herzog started as a favorite against Peretz, a candidate with a more popular profile and associated with the right, but without previous positions or experience politics in the highest Israeli institutional sphere.

The new head of state will take office when Rivlin ends his seven-year term on July 9. The presidency is a formal position in Israel, as executive decisions lie with the government and prime minister.

What role does the president play

The Parliament elects the president by simple majority among the candidates presented, which may be for his personal capacity or prior contribution to the State and symbolizes the unity of the country over partisan politics.

However, beyond his ceremonial role, the president has functions such as appointing the candidate in charge of creating an executive, a process in which Rivlin had to take part repeatedly in the last two years, after four general elections and a long political blockade. .

Just today, the presidential election coincides with the end of the term of the centrist Yair Lapid, with the task of forming a government, which has until midnight …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.