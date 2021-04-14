Former Juventus Legend busts Cristiano Ronaldo; “It’s just business”

The era of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus is filling many with doubts, including Massimo Mauro, who played for Vecchia Signora between 1985 and 1989, the Italian pointed to CR7 as a footballer who only matters for how much money he generates.

“CR7 has never been a leader where it has played and it never will be. It is a business and his billing is more important to him than that of the team. It is simply like that, it is not that before he was a Maradona-type leader and now he has changed. Cristiano does not drag his teammates, Cristiano wants his teammates to give him the ball to score goals. A great individualist, not a team man, ”he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Italian player stressed that individually CR7 It has met expectations, but it has not been able to help the club to take a quality leap to try to win the Champions League.

“On a personal level he has done well, always scoring: it cannot be said that he has not lived up to expectations. And it’s huge at the marketing level ”.

“However, from the point of view of sporting results, Juve has not done better with him than in the past, in fact worse in the Champions League. For this reason, it is better that both take different paths: Ronaldo can start a new stage elsewhere, Juve gets rid of a huge financial obstacle, “he added.

