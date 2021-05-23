Former jewelry employee unmasks cheating boyfriend with video on TikTok

Many times, employees in certain sectors are witnesses to stories that, out of professionalism, they must keep quiet. But sometimes gender solidarity is imposed.

This is what happened with a former employee of the Pandora jewelry chain, who shared a video on TikTok in which she gave a sample of sisterhood to unmask a cheating boyfriend.

In the video on the Chinese social network, the young woman, whose username is @ferreiroroche, wrote: “If your boyfriend’s name is Jake and lives in MTL (Montreal, Canada), he just bought two rings for his ‘girl and her accessory’ “.

“Here are the two rings,” the young woman wrote later, while showing the jewels she sold to the unfaithful lover. In a last sequence of the short video, the young woman shows herself and sends a message to the girlfriend: “You deserve more”.

The young woman, according to the British newspaper Mirror, no longer works in the Pandora jewelry store in Montreal, but she wanted to say goodbye with this act of justice between women. In fact, he titled the video: “I have to support my girls.”

The video accumulates more than 2 million views, and has received more than 400,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,000 comments, most praising the attitude of the vigilante.