Former Interpol director assures that Luis Miguel’s mother is alive

“His mother is not dead. He has friends so they can investigate, although I think he has communication with her,” he added.

Alex Basteri’s 2018 post on May 10. (Instagram / Alejandro Basteri.)

However, this is not the first time that Miguel Aldana makes this type of statement, because last year he assured the Ventaneando program that Marcela Basteri rebuilt her life in Argentina, where she became the mother of two more children.

In addition, she explained that she herself told him the reason why she went to live in that country. “They told me that he had two children and that Luis Miguel even knows them (…) He fought with Luisito Rey, he had gotten angry with him and he went to Argentina, that’s how it was,” he said.