Former independent candidate for the governorship of Puerto Rico, Eliezer Molina, denounces alleged plot to assassinate him for denouncing corruption

The former independent candidate for governor in Puerto Rico, Eliezer Molina Pérez, denounced today that he was notified by the staff of the Aguadilla Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) about the existence of a plot to try to assassinate him.

According to Molina Pérez, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English) received confidences that threatened his life, so they sent state agents to inform him as is mandatory.

“They went to my house to notify me that they had knowledge of a plot through the FBI to assassinate meThey had to tell me … I told him you don’t have to call me, what you have to do is call the person you think is going to kill me and you intervene with them, it is not with me. He tells me what happens is that by law he has to notify me, “he explained in an interview with Primera Hora.

He added that he was only instructed to take precautions, but was not even offered preventive patrol service.

Tomorrow he will be summoned to the CIC offices in Aguadilla where they will offer him more details.

“They threaten me with death every day, but now with the FBI because they already have certainty of a plot to assassinate me. This is the first time that agents have come here, ”he said.

Eliezer Molina’s complaints against injustices

Despite the fact that Molina Pérez was not offered details about the findings of the federal investigation, he does not rule out that these threats are related to recent complaints such as those he made on social networks that led to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). ) to announce the temporary stoppage of a construction of recreational areas in the Sol y Playa condominium, which is located on Los Almendros beach in Rincón, for invading the Rescue Belt or Separation Zone of the beach.

He also recalled that he managed to stop a project for the development of Plaza Noroeste Commercial Center, located on the PR-2 highway, kilometer 124.5, in Aguadilla due to problems in its mitigation plans and the sale of a piece of land that belongs to El Yunque, among other remarks that he has made public.

“I’m going to tell you something, they won’t kill me, I’m not afraid of them. I am going to pay you if my children are struck by lightning, a flash, an unfortunate and unfortunate traffic accident. I’m not going to go to the FBI, I’ll make you cry the same tears that I’m going to shed. Did you understand me right? Because I know who you are, “he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

He also urged his followers to share the video so that they know “that in Puerto Rico corruption reaches the point of murdering whoever discovers it and I am not afraid of them, because I was not born with fear … and they are not going to kill me.” he reiterated in the message.

