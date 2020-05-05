RIO – The oncologist and former general director of the National Cancer Institute (Inca), Marcos Fernando de Oliveira Moraes, 84, died on Monday, 4, in the house where he lived in Rio de Janeiro, victim of “natural causes”, according to the press office. He is leaving two sisters, two children and two grandchildren, and will be cremated on Tuesday, 5, at the Crematorium and Cemetery of Penitence, in Caju, Rio’s port area.

Born in the city of Palmeira dos Índios in Alagoas, Moraes moved to Rio de Janeiro to attend today high school at Colégio Pedro II and, in 1963, graduated from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ ), then Universidade do Distrito Federal.

Oncologist Marcos Fernando de Oliveira Moraes, former director general of Inca, died at the age of 84.

Photo: Facebook / National Academy of Medicine / Estadão

He returned to his hometown to work at Hospital Regional Santa Rita and, after a new stint in Rio de Janeiro, went to the University of Illinois, in Chicago, in the United States, where he worked in the service of Surgical Oncology from 1975 to 1977.

Upon returning to Brazil in 1978, he became a full professor and head of the surgery department at Hospital Universitário Gama Filho. In 1990, at the invitation of the federal government, he helped design the National Cancer Control Program. That same year, he assumed the general direction of the National Cancer Institute, a position he held until 1998. In 1991, along with three other Inca doctors, he created the Cancer Foundation.

For the frequent incentive to anti-smoking campaigns, he received a diploma from the World Health Organization (WHO), in 1994. Throughout his career, he was awarded several other awards.

