Former Hoy members started romance, he is married

A stir in the Today Program !. The morning star of Televisa has been responsible for the formation of a new couple, but the drawback is that it is a married man who has just had a baby with another woman, said a famous magazine.

TVyNotas assures that Michelle Vieth has started a relationship with her dance partner in The Stars Dance Today, Silverio Rochi, with whom she has been captured on various occasions going out to eat, to the theater and others.

According to the publication, a close friend of the athlete revealed that the beautiful actress and the goalkeeper fell in love at first sight, since they were formed as a dance partner of the Today Program, the long days of rehearsals and others, ended up doing their thing.

The magazine assures that Silverio is still married and that a few days ago he just became the father of a girl with another woman, but all this does not seem to affect the beautiful Michelle Vieth.

To say from the alleged source, Héctor Soberón’s ex and the athlete are just waiting for him to sign his divorce to shout his love from the rooftops, since they are very much in love. He added that both were very committed to the dance contest of the Hoy Program.

According to TVyNotas, La Pequena Traviesa went through very difficult times as a couple in 2020, but fortunately they have reached a healthy agreement that both can rebuild their lives for the good of their children.

Time will prove the reason and if this is true, very soon the couple could scream their love without being pointed out … could it be that they are for each other? The source assures that the artistic medium could be a determining factor.