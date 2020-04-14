Former NBA player Royce White is preparing for his debut in the MMA.

White was selected 16 overall by Houston rockets in the draft of the NBA of 2012. He never ended up playing for the Rockets and then it was changed to 76ers of Philadelphia, where he was exonerated. He ended up signing for the Sacramento Kings and he played three times for them on the season 2013-14 of the NBA, but that was the last time we saw him in NBA.

After his departure from the Kings, juice for little leagues including Canadian Basketball League, but in 2019announced its transition to MMA. A year has passed since his announcement and everything seems to indicate that the native of Minnesota You are now ready to climb into a cage.

In conversation with Sports Illustrated, Royce said he hopes to compete in MMA later this year. The reason why he left basketball for the MMA it’s because he loves to compete.

“As a basketball player, watch the deterioration of the competitive spirit, the erosion of competition. Entertainment and dollar competition on many levels. Mixed martial arts is not “just business.” They are entertaining. It is the highest level of competition. And the purest ”, explained White.

White is training in Minnesota Martial Arts Academy under the guidance of the coach Greg Nelson, the former coach of the heavyweight champion of UFC Brock Lesnar. Royce has been training with the ex UFC Pat Barry.

He also mentioned in the article that Dana White knows about him, but has not decided to sign it. But you know that the president of UFC he likes athletic full weights and he could sign him if he wins a few fights on the regional circuit rather than give it a try in Contender Series.

“We will see what happens when I have a great opportunity. That’s when you learn a lot about someone and you learn a lot about yourself. “ Coach Nelson said about the prospectus for the NBA.

It only remains to wait and see its evolution in a couple of fights.