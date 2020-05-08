The president pointed out that they are building a health system that past administrations left in ruins, with hundreds of unfinished hospitals.

In the face of criticism from the former health secretaries of six-year terms of managing the pandemic, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He affirmed that he respects those opinions, but that they have to do with partisan political interests.

Days ago, Jose Narro, head of the Ministry of Health, in the Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year termHe estimated that the surveillance applied by the federal government could have left more than 43 thousand positive cases of Covid-19 without considering. However, as of this Thursday, 29,616 people infected with the pandemic in Mexico have been confirmed.

Julio Frenk Mora, one of the main drivers of Seguro Popular in the Foxista administration, warned that the current administration has minimized the effects of the coronavirus in the country and that the Epidemiological Surveillance System was dismantled, since 52 million pesos were taken from the General Epidemiology Directorate in this year’s budget.

Pablo Kuri, former undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion and who was the in charge of the strategy to face influenza in 2008-2009, assured that it is difficult to have a control if the samples are not taken. In addition, he warned about the risk of an outbreak of the epidemic in Mexico if precautions and measures are not taken based on real and accurate information.

“All of them were in governments of parties opposed to our government, and I think that Mexicans already know who is who on the subject of health, what they left, how is the health system, ”said López Obrador.

“I am not lying, we are raising it, they left it in ruins, corruption prevailed, even the medicine money was stolen. Hundreds of unfinished hospitals across the country, a hospital graveyard, abandoned health centers in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Yucatan… ”, he added.

However, he said that ex-officials have every right to express an opinion, to demonstrate, to criticize, to dissent.

“It is natural that they do not see favorably what we are doing, but how good that there is this debate. We have a lot of confidence in Dr. Alcocer, who is a scientist, but also an honest man, “said the president.

“Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, who is the one they question the most, a first-rate academic, with a very good education, with a general culture; honest, humanistic people, with a position in favor of the people, not in favor of mercantilism, which unfortunately also came to predominate in the neoliberal period in everything related to health, “he added.