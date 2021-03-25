Former head of Trump’s vaccination program, accused of harassment

March 24, 2021

A former head of the coronavirus vaccination program under the Trump administration, Moncef Slaoui, was accused of harassment and fired from the British pharmaceutical group GSK, where he worked.

In a statement published on Wednesday, GSK announced the “end of the contract of Moncef Slaoui”, who was chairman of the board of directors of Galvani, one of its subsidiaries, associated with Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

The “immediate effect” dismissal follows “a letter received containing allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct with a GSK employee by Slaoui that took place several years ago,” the document said.

The group assured that it opened an investigation with the help of a legal cabinet and that it “confirmed the accusations.”

“Dr. Slaoui’s behavior is totally unacceptable (…) and contrary to the values ​​of the GSK culture,” the group insisted.

With information from AFP

