Former Grammy director reaches agreement after controversial firing

NEW YORK.

Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan and the Recording Academy, which awards them, reached a confidential agreement regarding her firing from the organization.

The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and keep the terms of their agreement private, ”the academy and Dugan said in a joint statement Thursday night.

Photo: ap

Dugan was fired days before the 2020 Grammys. She has since said the awards were rigged and riddled with conflicts of interest. The former director of Bono’s charity RED was the first woman to hold the title of president and CEO of the academy.

The deal comes weeks after the academy said its acting director, Harvey Mason Jr., will officially take over the job. While this week the academy appointed Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay as co-chairs of the organization.