The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, tested positive for coronavirus. The referent of Together for Change had been in contact with the Buenos Aires deputy Alex Campbell, who on Monday confirmed that he was infected after having met with leaders close to Martín Insaurralde.

As confirmed from the environment of the former governor, Vidal is asymptomatic and the test had to be carried out for having been in contact with the Buenos Aires legislator. He is in good health and so far he did not present a feverish picture.

Late Monday, Campbell confirmed on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The deputy had held meetings with officials from the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. All the legislators and leaders who were meeting with Campbell were tested as a precaution, among them Vidal, who had the disease confirmed late on Tuesday.

« I want to tell you that a couple of hours ago they confirmed the diagnosis of positive COVID-19, » Vidal confirmed through his social networks. Thanking « all those who write to me with concern, » the former provincial president clarified that she is « fine », « complying with the isolation and the corresponding medical indications. » Take care of yourself and your families ”, concluded in a tweet. Your partner, the journalist Enrique Sacco, had to undergo swabbing and await the results.

Now the focus is on the contacts that the former governor had in recent days. Last Friday they shared a meal with Vidal, the head of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the national senator Martin Lousteau and the former head of the National Chamber of Deputies, Emilio Monzó. For his part, Larreta had lunch this Tuesday with the former chief of staff, Marcos Peña.

From the surroundings of Lousteau they reported that in the meeting that shared the references of Together for Change, last Friday at the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Government of Uspallata, « It was maintained much more than social distance. » Although they clarified that due to preventive measures, the senator would not count as close contact, « if there is a medical recommendation, the test will be done. »

Alex Campbell was secretary of Municipal Affairs for Vidal’s Cabinet, and is currently one of the former governor’s bishops on campus. By holding daily meetings with other legislators, there is a risk that the virus will spread through the Buenos Aires Legislature. « The first thing I did was notify the people with whom I was in contact, we held meetings with some deputies in the Chamber on Thursday and Friday, » he had specified as soon as he knew the results of his test.

In effect this Wednesday will be the results of the analyzes that were carried out to the deputies of the block of Together for the Change of the province that were in contact with Campbell. Sources of Let’s Change informed Infobae that between today and tomorrow the former head of the Vidal Cabinet, Federico Salvai and the former Minister of Social Development of the Nation, Carolina Stanley, who held a meeting in recent days with the former secretary of Municipal Affairs, will be swabbed.

Campbell had met with the Speaker of the Lower House, Federico Otermín, and with the legislator and former mayor of the Costa Party, John Paul of Jesus, both leaders with close ties to the communal chief of Lomas de Zamora. Although he also does not rule out having been infected in another area since he commented that he had been visiting dining rooms and « different places in the suburbs » during the last week.

With the confirmation that Insaurralde tested positive for COVID-19, Otermin underwent a swab that tested negative. However, a chain of infections was unleashed in the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora. Among officials and members of the mayor’s team, 11 people were tested, of which 5 were infected. Its about Government secretary, Martín Choren; his private secretary, Victoria Bourio; the purchasing director, Daniel Perfumo; the Secretary of Public Works, Emiliano Piergiovanni, and his driver, Matías Urso. The vice president of the Bapro Foundation also gave a positive result, Alejandro Alegretti.

« Make the effort, these days we can enter the peak of infections and the virus is circulating very strongly throughout the metropolitan area. Let people understand that this is not a joke ”, warned Martín Insaurralde.