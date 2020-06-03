BRASÍLIA – Former advisor to Geddel Vieira Lima, Marco Antônio Ferreira Delgado was appointed a week ago as chief of staff of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), but has not yet taken office. The delay generated strangeness among members of the agency. According to a source at the Planalto Palace, the government reevaluates the nomination after the negative repercussions of the case.

Former Minister of the Government Secretariat of Michel Temer, Geddel tried to interfere in Iphan in 2016. In March of this year, he was convicted by the court for administrative impropriety for pressuring the agency to obtain a license for the construction of a building where he had a apartment in Salvador.

After starting to negotiate the nomination of positions with the Centrão parties to have a support base in Congress, the government faces difficulties to maintain the nominations. Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro tried to shake off the image that he has political indications in the government.

“They admit a guy at the end I don’t know where. And he is affiliated with I don’t know what. People criticize me. I’m responsible for 30 thousand servers that are commissioned by Brazil. A guy has entered Banco do Nordeste now. he changed Suframa. A colonel went out, a guy came in. The press says it was the center. Press, the general who is in Suframa is not from the center.

This Wednesday, Banco do Nordeste (BNB) confirmed the fall of its president Alexandre Borges Cabral, one day after his inauguration. The dismissal of the position was approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors at a meeting. Antonio Jorge Pontes Guimarães Júnior, current financial and credit director, was appointed for the position, a position he will accumulate until he is elected a new definitive president.

As a report from the Estadão, Cabral is the target of an investigation conducted by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on suspicions of irregularities in contracts made by the Casa da Moeda during his tenure at the head of the state company in 2018. The loss is estimated at R $ 2.2 billion .

