Former footballer Rui Costa, new president of Benfica

07/09/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

.

The ex-footballer Rui Costa, what happened as a player for Milan or Fiorentina, assumes the presidency of Benfica from today, since its previous president, Luis Filipe Vieira, has been detained since July 7, for suspicions of tax fraud and money laundering, among other crimes.

According to a statement from Benfica, the club’s management supports “unanimously” the appointment of Rui Costa, once Vieira announced through his lawyer that he was suspending “with immediate effect” his functions as president of the embodied club.

The hitherto leader of the “embodied”, of 72 years old, he was arrested along with three other people, one of them his son, in the framework of the “Red Card” operation, which aims to clarify possible fraudulent deals of more than 100 million euros.

Since the day of the arrests, on July 7, Vieira, who had been in the presidency since 2003, has already spent two nights in jail waiting for the judge to take a statement from him.