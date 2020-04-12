While complying with social isolation in his mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Neymar he had breakfast with strong news about his family environment: his mother Nadine Gonçalves, 53 years old, made public his courtship with Tiago Ramos, a well-known 22-year-old Brazilian gamer, six less than what the PSG striker has.

“The inexplicable is not explained, it is lived”, was the phrase with which Gonçalves publicly presented his partner. The young Brazilian, who is part of the 4K EASY GAME team, one of the best e-sports teams in Brazil, he did the same in his Instgram account in which he had 352 thousand followers at the time of posting, and now almost reaches the line of 400,000: “Inexplicable”, wrote next to a heart.

In adolescence, Tiago tried to be a famous soccer player, at the level of his now stepson. Played in Railroad of Fortaleza, an important club in the Ceará area, which is currently playing in Serie C of Brasileirao. However, he ended up leaving the ball aside to dedicate himself fully to e-sports, where he saw that he would have a better future.

But Tiago never stopped taking care of his physique. Gym fanatic, the young man often shows his body worked on social networks, where he became a true influencer. He even shares videos of some of his exercises, garnering hundreds of “likes.”

Ramos was always an admirer of Neymar, from the time he excelled at Santos, before jumping to Barcelona and becoming the planetary figure he became thanks to his football skills.

“I know that someday I will meet you”, he knew how to publish the gamer on his Instagram account, accompanying the desire for an image with Neymar. Well, the relationship will now be even deeper than a trivial conversation.

The attacker, meanwhile, He continues to abide by the social confinement that governs the coronavirus in Brazil at his home in Mangaratiba. A residence full of luxuries that he bought when he visited his country in the run-up to the first Olympic Games that were held in South America. It has all the comforts: from a heated pool – it also has an outdoor one – to a heliport. In addition, it has six rooms, a sauna, a spa and Jacuzzi room, a pool table, a tennis court and a fully equipped gym.

In the mansion he is accompanied by a large group of members of his intimate circle, among which are his son David Lucca, physical trainer Ricardo Rosa, his friends Beto Paiva and Jota Amâncio, his trusted photographer Gil Cebola and businessman Vinicius Martínez. . There he waits for the return of football, once the COVID-19 crisis is over. At that time, the first formal face-to-face can be given with his mother and Tiago Ramos, his young stepfather.