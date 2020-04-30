Player played for Tricolor until 2018 and is quarantined in Japan; deliveries were made in Xerém, CT Carlos Castilho and Gama, the attacker’s hometown

In quarantine in Japan, striker Marcos Júnior sent a truck with basic baskets to employees of Fluminense, the club for which he is formed and operated until 2018. The action was taken to try to mitigate the effects caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The deliveries were made this week in Xerém, the base’s training center, and at the Carlos Castilho CT, by the professional. Even without training, some people still work on the premises.

Marcos Júnior sent food baskets to Fluminense employees (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE)

Marcos Júnior also helped people in Brasília, his hometown. In total, there were 170 basic baskets to help families in Gama and the employees of Flu, a club for which he never hid the affection he feels. He currently plays for Japan’s Yokohama Marinos, where he was a national champion and top scorer.

– We are living in a sad moment and any help, whatever it may be, is necessary. Many of these people saw me grow, helped me, participated in my training as a man and a player. It’s the least I can do. I follow what is happening in Brazil even though it is far away. Is very sad. I try to help in some way – he said.

For Tricolor, Marcos Júnior has 248 games and 37 goals. He was Brazilian and Carioca champion in 2012 and hero in the First League title in 2016. He left the club in 2018 and until today he has not received any installment owed by Fluminense from the debts of the past. The player has been following the protocol recommended by the Japanese club while the J-League has no return date. Striker Marcos Júnior, born in Fluminense, sent 170 basic baskets to club employees and families in Gama, Brasília, where he was born. In Flu, delivery was made in Xerém and CT. The player is quarantined in Japan. #LanceFLU pic.twitter.com/J6dzsHJMg1

