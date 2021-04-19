Former Flex CEO Paul Humphries Joins Westfall Technik Board of Directors

Westfall Technik Inc. has added industry veteran Paul Humphries to its Board of Directors. Humphries worked with Westfall executives, Brian Jones, CEO, and Mark Gomulka, Chief Operating Officer, while at Flex Ltd. (formerly Flextronics), a NASDAQ-listed company with three decades of experience running retail services companies. outsourced manufacturing.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005566/es/

Paul Humphries, a former long-time, senior Flex executive, brings a wealth of experience to Westfall’s board. He has spent years in the medical industry building global, high-reliability businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Until his retirement in November 2020, Humphries spent two decades at Flex, the multinational electronics manufacturer with 160,000 employees and headquartered in Singapore. Humphries’ most recent role at Flex was president of the High Reliability Solutions (HRS) unit, which generated $ 11 billion in annual revenue and served the medical, automotive and industrial sectors ( including industrial, aerospace and defense equipment, energy and utilities).

Humphries said: “I know the Westfall team and their capabilities. They are dynamic executives focused on their teams, customers and technologies. Excellent examples are their new clean rooms in California, Wisconsin and Chicago, as well as the stability of their proprietary technologies.”

“We are delighted to have Paul join our team. He is one of the industry’s leading thought leaders and a valuable personal advisor. We look forward to hearing your opinion on our ambitious investment strategy,” said Gomulka.

And Jones added: “Paul is an immensely talented executive with extensive experience in the medical sector building global and trusted companies. We hope he will help us develop strategies and plans for growth and success.” (For more information on Westfall Technik’s growth strategy, see http://bit.ly/Westfallfeature_PENG).

Read more

Prior to leading Flex HRS, Humphries was Executive Vice President of Human Resources, with a strong emphasis on driving diversity, environmental compliance and improving management systems. He joined Flex in April 2000 through the acquisition of Chatham Technologies Inc, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Prior to Chatham, Humphries held numerous management positions at AlliedSignal, Honeywell, and Borg-Warner Corp. He also served for many years on the Board of Directors of the non-profit Silicon Valley Education Foundation (which promotes education in the disciplines Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Superior Industries International Inc.Humphries holds a BA (Hons) in applied social studies from Coventry University (UK) and a postgraduate degree in human resource management from the Institute of Education Superior of West Glamorgan, also in England.

About Westfall Technik Inc.

Westfall Technik offers highly productive plastic manufacturing solutions for the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Across its 18 operating units, Westfall Tech’s competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes and effective Industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high quality products at excellent value, quick response to reduce time to market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, compliance with accident prevention regulations in the supply chain and the reliability of a professional team. For more information, visit www.westfalltechnik.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005566/en/

Contacts

Merritt williams

Sales and Marketing Director

merritt.williams@westfall-technik.com

Tel: (502) 386-1399