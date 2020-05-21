Liver disease was discovered in early 2020 and the 63-year-old has been hospitalized since last week at Albert Einstein. Guarani and Ponte were in solidarity

Former coach of the Brazilian women’s national team, Vadão, is admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Albert Einstein treating liver cancer, according to ‘GloboEsporte.com’. At 63 years of age, he started treating the disease since the beginning of 2020, when he underwent chemotherapy sessions.

Throughout his career as a coach, he led great teams like São Paulo, Athletico, Guarani, Ponte Preta and Corinthians. It was also he who commanded the Mogi Mirim of the 90s, which became known as ‘Carousel Caipira’, with players like Válber, Leto and Rivaldo, in the 90s.

His last job was in the women’s Brazilian team, when he led the team in the 2019 World Cup, falling in the round of 16 for France. After the tournament, he ended up being fired.

Identified with the two teams from Campinas, Guarani and Ponte Preta, Vadão is known in the city as “Mister Dérbi” for never having missed a classic in the city. The invincibility is nine games, with five wins (four by Guarani and one by Ponte) and four draws (three by Ponte and one by Guarani). The two clubs showed solidarity on social media, wishing the coach strength.

Vadão is admitted to the ICU treating liver cancer (Photo: LOIC VENANCE / .)

Photo: Lance!

Ponte Preta wishes to improve coach Vadão and joins family and friends, hoping for a quick recovery of the coach that brought so much joy to the Pontepretana fans. Come on, Vadão! We are with you. #Play Together! .T pic.twitter.com/2ECOOHWO54 – A. A. Ponte Preta (from 🏠) (@aapp_oficial)

May 20, 2020

Coach Osvaldo Alvarez, better known as Vadão, is going through a difficult time of health. In the good and bad moments of our history, we have always been together and now it will be no different. The biggest in the interior is with you, Vadão! # ForceVadão 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2GK1L0jiyR – Guarani FC (from 🏡) (@oficialguarani)

May 20, 2020

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs