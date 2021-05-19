Former FARC leader ‘Jesús Santrich’ dies in an ambush in Venezuela

The dissidents of the now defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have confirmed the death of dissident leader Seuxis Hernández Solarte, alias Jesús Santrich, and have added that he has died in Venezuelan territory in an ambush by alleged Colombian troops.

The website in charge of distributing information about the dissident faction Segunda Marquetalia, led precisely by Santrich himself and by Luciano Marín Arango, alias Iván Marquez, has assured that the dissident leader’s death would have occurred near the border with Colombia, in the Venezuelan part of the Serranía del Perijá, El Tiempo reports.

Despite the fact that the dissidents assure that his death occurred in the framework of an attack by alleged Colombian troops, there is also speculation about the possibility that it was located by mercenaries who would be behind the millionaire reward that was offered by the leader, reports Europa Press.

Hours earlier, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano had reported that the Colombian authorities had “information” from their intelligence services which pointed out that Santrich and “other criminals” would have died this Monday as a result of “alleged clashes” in Venezuela.

However, he clarified that said information was being verified.

Extradition to the USA

Just a few days ago, the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia gave the green light to the extradition of Santrich to the United States, where he is being sued for his alleged participation in several crimes related to drug trafficking between June 2017 and April 2018.

Santrich, whose presence in Venezuela has always been speculated, was part of the 2016 Havana peace accords, even becoming Senator of the Common Party, previously baptized as the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC).

On April 9, 2018, Santrich was arrested in Bogotá under an international arrest warrant issued by the United States Department of Justice to be tried for these alleged crimes, however, being at that time subject to the Special Jurisdiction of Peace (JEP), his extradition was denied.

Finally, the now leader of the dissidents lost the protection of the JEP to leave Colombia without authorization a month before he announced in August 2019 that he was resuming the path of armed struggle, due to his differences with the Government.

Almost three decades in the guerrilla

According to his Interpol file, the guerrilla leader was born on July 30, 1966 in Toluviejo, in the Caribbean department of Sucre, and received the name Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, which was changed to Jesús Santrich after join the FARC when I was 21, reports Efe.

Trained in Education with a specialty in Social Sciences, he did a postgraduate degree in History. Born in a family of teachers, he began his militancy very young: first in the Communist Youth (JUCO) and later in the Patriotic Union (UP), as he explained on several occasions. In the FARC, he joined the 19 Front, which operated in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, in front of the Caribbean Sea.

With a much more bombastic speech than his peers, the fruit of his academic training, Santrich repeatedly boasted of his passion for literature, music and drawing. In fact, he wrote a book about the indigenous peoples of the Sierra Nevada.

Hard line

In the peace talks held in Havana, he was part of the FARC negotiating team and characterized by representing the hardest line and intransigent of the guerrilla.

Partially blind from a degenerative problem, Santrich always appeared wearing black glasses and a keffiyeh (Palestinian kerchief) draped over his shoulders.

Asked on one occasion by TVE if the FARC were willing to ask for forgiveness to his victims, he replied in a mocking tone with the lyrics of the bolero Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps, clinging to his friend Iván Márquez, head of the guerrilla negotiating team.