A former food preparer for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., is suing the restaurant chain, alleging that she was unfairly fired in 2019 in retaliation for complaining of discrimination that included a ban on speaking Spanish at work that only applied to her.

A Chipotle representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit filed by Olga Torres in the Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages.

Chipotle hired Torres as a food preparer in February 2018 at one of his stores in Glendale, located on Glendale Avenue, according to his court documents filed on Friday.

Five months later, Torres suffered a work-related injury that disabled his left hand, according to the lawsuit.

Torres says he told his supervisor about his injury and sought medical treatment, but that he still had persistent pain and his request for a job accommodation was denied.

In November 2018, Torres says she sustained head and hand injuries at work and again told her boss that she was injured. He was allowed to see the company doctor, but the appointment never took place due to a delay in paperwork, his lawsuit says.

This is what the law stipulates in this case

Torres complained to his boss that the second injury occurred because he was not given the assistance he requested when he was first injured, but it was ignored, the lawsuit alleges.

During her time in employment, Torres was reprimanded by her coworkers because she was unable to speak fluent English, according to her court documents. She alleges that the general manager and kitchen manager yelled at her daily for speaking Spanish and pointed her out by forbidding her to speak in her native language.

Fearing that she may misunderstand what the kitchen manager was saying during their conversations, Torres says she asked her coworkers to translate what she was saying. The supervisor rebuked Torres and said he was wasting his colleagues’ time, according to the complaint.

“This demeaning and derogatory treatment caused the plaintiff to suffer emotional injuries, causing an anxiety attack,” the lawsuit alleges.

Torres told the general manager that his doctor said work-related stress caused his anxiety attack, but he replied that it was his “personal problem,” the complaint alleges.

We explain the five ways that a high unemployment rate could affect your pocket during and after the pandemic.

Shortly after Torres suffered the anxiety attack, Chipotle cut her working hours from 40 to 16 a week and was fired in February 2019 at age 54, according to the lawsuit.

Torres has suffered “severe and deep pain and emotional distress, anxiety, depression, headaches, tension and other physical ailments,” in addition to maintenance expenses for medical treatment and psychological counseling, the lawsuit alleges.

.