Former director of NFL Mexico, is new president of the United States Soccer Federation

Will Wilson, former director of the NFL Mexico and uncle of the exquarterback of the Colts, Andrew Luck, was hired on Monday as executive director of the United States Soccer Federation. Wilson replaces Dan Flynn, who resigned in September after almost 20 years with the federation.

Launching a new era for the organization, we’re pleased to welcome Will Wilson as the new CEO and Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Wilson brings 29 years of leadership and experience in international and domestic sports at the agency, league and team levels.

Wilson comes to Soccer House in Chicago at a crucial moment for the federation. The organization has lacked clear leadership since the national team of U.S could not qualify for the World Cup of Russia 2018.

The ex-president Sunil Gulati he refused to run for a fourth team after the qualifying debacle. The former commercial chief Jay Berhalter He left his post shortly after Flynn’s departure. In 2003 he took over the office of the NFL in Mexico and the league’s businesses in Latin America.

Wilson has extensive soccer experience, having spent four years within the MLS and its commercial arm, Soccer United Marketing. At SUM, he was in charge of managing relations with international brands such as Barcelona, Manchester United and the Mexican Soccer Federation.

