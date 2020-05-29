Photo: Millionaire Mike Bloomberg. . / Jesús Rosales

NEW YORK, USA.- Millionaire Mike Bloomberg, a former Democratic presidential candidate, assured that he had bought “all the debt” from Donald Trump for 240 million dollars and that he was now preparing “to put liens on several of his properties », A version of the Gish Gallop site that immediately clarifies that his« news »was nothing more than« a satire ».

Many analysts, added Gish Gallop, have called the Mike Bloomberg operation “a brilliant political and financial move.”

“Everything is part of our objective of rescuing the country from Donald Trump … Like everything else in Donald’s life, even his debt is worth nothing and we got it for a song and a dance,” said the former mayor of Texas. New York City, always according to the humorous version of Gish Gallop, who headlines the alleged news “threatens to buy Trump’s debt”, but in her body adds that the threat had become the facts.

Bloomberg had no problem sharing the amount he paid for Trump’s debt before an audience in Austin, Texas, after highlighting – added Gish Gallop – that “he has much more than you think; more than we thought: billions, but we were able to get it all for just under $ 240 million. Deutsche Bank was happy to download over a billion at a 90% discount. “

He even claimed that Bloomberg spokesman Daft Houser had said that “the Trump organization has already contacted us, mainly with threats of demand” because “they are afraid” and that a professor at the University of Chicago had thought that the most Bloomberg was likely to initiate “collection proceedings against the President,” which “will allow him to see all of his tax returns and other sensitive financial records.”

“Or it could threaten to do that, which will drive Trump mad,” he added.

What is true is that President Trump’s refusal to disclose any of his personal finances or his companies has been absolute and unconditional. He has hired an entire law firm dedicated exclusively to defending that stealth.

Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has refused to show his tax return. No other presidential candidate, since Richard Nixon, more than 40 years ago, had refused.

House of Representatives committees, the New York government, and individuals have attempted to compel him, or his banks and companies, to release the required information, but Trump’s legal team has prevented it.

Bloomberg in turn withdrew two months ago from the Democratic primary and expressed his support for Joe Biden, vice president of Barack Obama.

READ HERE Bloomberg pulls out of Democratic primaries and backs Joe Biden