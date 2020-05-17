SÃO PAULO – Six ex-defense ministers reaffirmed this Sunday, 17th, in a note, the Armed Forces’ commitment to democracy. The ex-ministers state in the statement that the Armed Forces are state institutions and that their “undeniable mission is to defend the country and guarantee our sovereignty”. The note is signed by former ministers Aldo Rebelo, Celso Amorim, Jaques Wagner, José Viegas Filho, Nelson Jobim and Raul Jungmann. Among the signatories, Jungmann is the only one who was not a minister of PT governments.

“Thus, any appeal and encouragement to armed institutions for the breach of democratic legality – from disoriented groups – deserves the most vehement condemnation. They constitute an unacceptable affront to the constitutional role of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense “, says the text.

The ex-ministers’ demonstration comes almost a month after President Jair Bolsonaro made a speech in an act that called for “military intervention” and the closure of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in front of the Headquarters (HQ) ), in Brasilia.

Read the full statement from the former defense ministers:

“The Armed Forces are State institutions with an important role in the foundation of nationality and in the development of the country. Their undeniable mission is the defense of the Fatherland and the guarantee of our sovereignty. They deservedly enjoy broad support and recognition from Brazilian society.

Faced with the immense difficulties resulting from the crisis imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, whose effects are spreading, tragically, in Brazil, the Armed Forces play an important role in facing adversity and in maintaining the unity and spirit of the population.

Democracy in Brazil, more than a choice, conforms to an unavoidable destiny, which needs everyone’s contribution to its improvement.

The Constitution establishes in its article 142 that the Armed Forces ‘are destined to the defense of the Fatherland, to the guarantee of the constituted powers and, on the initiative of any of these, of the law and order’.

There are no doubts about the FAs ‘commitments to the democratic principles enacted in the 1988 Charter. Their defense has been and will continue to be the foundation of the Forces’ performance.

Thus, any appeal and encouragement to armed institutions to break democratic legality – from disoriented groups – deserves the most vehement condemnation. They constitute an unacceptable affront to the constitutional role of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense.

This is what we think of as former ministers of state of defense, which we sign below.

Aldo Rebelo

Celso Amorim

Jaques Wagner

José Viegas Filho

Nelson Jobim

Raul Jungmann ”

