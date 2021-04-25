Former Cruz Azul, Víctor Vázquez agrees to make Chicharito Hérnandez MVP of the MLS

Javier Chicharito Hernández and the LA Galaxy They started with victory in the new season of Major League Soccer, so Víctor Vázquez is clear that one of the team’s missions is to make the Mexican striker a scoring champion, after scoring a double against him. Inter Miami.

“With Chicharito it is similar as when I was with (Sebastian) Giovinco and (Jozy) Altidore in Toronto. He is a player who lives in goal, who lives off those opportunities with me and the rest of the midfield people are going to help him. in everything we can. He started this season very well with two goals. He needed it a lot. He deserves it because last year he had a difficult season on a personal level and at the level of injuries. Now help him to try to be the top scorer of the League, because if Chicharito is the top scorer in the League, it means that things are going well for the club, “he mentioned for Marca.

In addition to Hernández, the Spaniard shares the court with Jonathan dos Santos and ensures that it is very easy to play alongside him.

“The feelings we have are very good. We have a very good group of a mix of young people and very experienced people where we can make that good mix that within the dressing room and within a group is appreciated. When there are good players like Jonathan dos Santos is very easy to play, “he added.

