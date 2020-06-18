© Provided by .

This file photo shows National Security Advisor John Bolton in the foreground alongside United States President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington.

Donald Trump « is not fit to be president » of the United States, his former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview broadcast Thursday to promote his explosive book about his time in the White House.

« I think he is not fit to be president. He does not have the competence to carry out the job, » Bolton told ABC News.

Bolton is embroiled in a fight with the Trump government that is trying to judicially prevent the memoir « The Room Where It Happened » from reaching bookstores next week, claiming there is classified information.

Less than five months before the presidential election, Trump responded swiftly on Twitter, stating that the play is « pure fiction » and that « it is a compilation of lies. »

Excerpts from the book – which were published by three US newspapers on Wednesday – revealed that Bolton accused Trump of asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for reelection help, ignoring the mass incarcerations of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

In the interview Bolton accused Trump of « being so focused on reelection » that he left longer-term considerations out of the question.

« There really was no guiding principle that I could discern beyond what was good for Trump’s re-election, » Bolton told ABC News according to excerpts from the interview that will be published in full on Sunday.