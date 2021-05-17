former councilor in Vigo and the PSOE

The last name Ayuso, for a couple of years on everyone’s lips and that has gained weight by leaps and bounds within the Popular Party and national politics, it is not exclusive to the current president of the Community of Madrid. Spanish politics has another Ayuso in their ranks. Also from Madrid, now she’s retired and went councilor in Vigo for the PSOE Galician. There is not much trace of her, but she was part of a critical current within her party a few years ago.

The Galician PSOE had a councilor in Vigo in the nineties called Isabel Ayuso, better known as Maribel. (Photo: PSOE of Galicia)

Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso is the full name of the president of Madrid. His namesake in terms of first and last name is called Maria Isabel Ayuso Torres, was born in Madrid in 1954, and, according to the newspaper Atlántico, he is not very happy to be asked if he is the family of the first. The answer to that question is that no, they are not family. Now retired, she was a councilor in Vigo and in her brief biography on the website of the Galician socialists it is said of her that she is “economist by profession, works (ba) as a senior technician in the City Council of Vigo, the city in which he became a councilor ”.

As mayor in the Vigo Town Hall practiced between 1991 and 1999. The first four years, his first legislature, he was in charge of the municipal traffic department. It is due to her, as can be read in an article in La Voz de Galicia, a road safety education campaign implemented at the end of March 1993 addressed to schoolchildren. It was the first time that it was carried out in Galicia and it was aimed at students receiving knowledge about traffic regulations, risks and road safety through courses taught by Local Police officers.

Although better known as Maribel than as Isabel, her name acquired some relevance due to the position taken in the confrontation maintained by the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero Álvarez, and his nephew, Gonzalo Caballero Míguez, during a Galician National Congress of the PSdeG in 2009. In that conflict, Ayuso stood on the side of the critical stream led by Gonzalo Caballero, according to El Diario de Pontevedra.

His group, picked up by the local press in 2006, promoted a new ideological current within the Galician socialists who advocated for a “dialogue with the militancy” and “enhance the role of the rank and file” in decisions. They spoke in their day of a “real and effective” renewal.

Maribel Ayuso was a councilor until 1999 and once she left office, she returned to her post as a civil servant in the municipal government as head of statistics until her retirement.

