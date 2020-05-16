With the new coronavirus pandemic, most teams around the world have lowered athletes’ salaries to tackle the causes of the crisis. But the Senglea Athletic FC, from Malta, chose to terminate the contract of several athletes, including the Brazilian Ricardo Silva de Almeida, 30, who started his career at Corinthians.

“They simply informed me that they were terminating the contract. I did not accept it. I said I have my rights,” said Ricardinho, who pays 700 euros (about R $ 4,500) in the apartment where he lives with his wife.

Former Corinthians lives in dispute with club of Malta that wants to terminate his contract

Photo: Disclosure / Ricardinho Advisory / Estadão

When the championship was interrupted, after the 20th round, on March 8, Senglea Athletic FC was in 13th and penultimate place, with only 16 points, after three wins, seven draws and ten defeats.

With Italian citizenship and tickets for teams from eight countries, including Greece, Serbia and South Africa), the player does not know what his future will be. “I don’t feel in the mood to stay at the club if they change their mind. I don’t have a permanent manager, so I have to look for a way to keep playing.”

Despite the covid-19 outbreak being controlled in Malta, where as of this Thursday only 522 cases have been reported, with six deaths, Ricardinho is struggling to get a new club.

“I think the most important thing is to send a message to the younger players that it is very important to seek and use their rights. Do not accept anything or bow your head at all times,” said the skilled midfielder, who went abroad for the first time at 18 years of age.

